Costain rationalises labour supply chain

Labour supply firms Hercules Site Services, Danny Sullivan, VGC and Carmichael have been selected to form Costain’s new integrated labour team, or ILT.

This ILT becomes Costain the first point of contact for any temporary labour supply requirement for any project, across all sectors in which it operates, including water, rail, highways, defence, energy, nuclear, oil & gas and aviation.

Costain's head of supply chain, Sarah Thomas, explained: "Our partnership with the ILT brings added value and benefits to Costain and is changing how temporary operational resource is considered.

"The ILT holds expert market information, useful for resource planning and winning bids. We can engage with ILT earlier to confirm a pipeline of resources. And we have real employment terms for temporary operational resources, ensuring fairness, wellbeing, and ongoing engagement."

Hercules Site Services chief executive Brusk Korkmaz said: "We are delighted to further cement our relationship with Costain. We have been working together on a project-by-project basis for over a decade.

“This agreement between our companies means Hercules has the potential to work across all of Costain's projects and sectors beyond highways and water, where we are currently partnered.”

