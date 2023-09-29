Costain’s Motsumi becomes CICES president

CICES president Batsetswe Motsumi

A commercial director at Costain, Batsetswe Motsumi currently works on the A12 Chelmsford to A120 Widening Scheme.

He has been a member of the Chartered Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors (CICES) for more than 20 years and is a graduate of both Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Botswana.

He will serve as CICES' 34th president for a one-year term.

On taking over as president from Andrew Evans of Digital Construction Works, who served an extended 18-month term because of the covid pandemic, he said: “CICES has been around for more than 50 years and has continued to evolve throughout its history. I’m looking forward to introducing a new focus. During my year as resident, I want to help the institution develop into an even more visible, more approachable and more welcoming organisation.

“As a council of management member for several years, I’ve seen what can be achieved when people with different backgrounds work towards a common goal. I believe that my focus on ‘adding value through collaboration’ will help our members achieve more for CICES, their own organisations and wider society.”

CICES chief executive Officer Simon Hamlyn added: “While it’s a clear milestone that the institution has voted in its first non-white president since 1969, the real story is how we can continue to progress.

“In his 20 years as a CICES member, Batsetswe’s support of people working together to achieve more has always been apparent. But applying this alongside his extensive commercial experience, I’m confident he’ll help us deliver greater value for our members, their projects and processes.

“Under Batsetswe’s stewardship, our council of management, regional committees and colleagues are looking forward to this new era.”

