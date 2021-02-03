Countryside MD moves to Hill

Andy Fancy

Andy Fancy joins Hill Group from Countryside to lead Hill’s growing focus on estate regeneration and set up a new southwest division for the business.

Estate renewal is a key market for Hill, particularly in London. It has more than 2,200 units under construction and 6,000 in the pipeline. Its current developments include Fish Island Village in Hackney Wick, the regeneration of the South Wimbledon’s High Path Estate, in partnership with Clarion, the transformation of the Aylesbury Estate in Southwark with Notting Hill Genesis, and the Teviot Estate for Poplar HARCA.

Not only will Andy Fancy head up all these projects, he will also set up a new southwest division for Hill, initially centred on projects in Bristol.

He spent five years at Countryside, initially as operations director, then managing director of its London region. Before that, he spent 16 years at Wates overseeing commercial regeneration projects across the UK, before becoming a regional managing director in its residential business unit.

Hill Group chief executive Andy Hill said: “Andy Fancy has an outstanding track record in delivering major regeneration schemes in and around London, closely aligning with our business objectives moving forward. We are also delighted to launch our new region in the southwest starting in and around Bristol, where the market fundamentals and demand for new homes remain strong, and Andy will be one of the driving forces behind that initiative too.”

Andy Fancy said: “Hill has an excellent reputation in terms of the quality of its developments and its standing as a business. It is well positioned to continue to grow at pace, so it is an exciting time to be joining the team.”

