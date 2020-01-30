Cowi sells aerial mapping business

The business will be taken on by Hexagon Group, which specialises in sensor, software and autonomous system.

The acquisition is expected to be completed during the second quarter of this year. The company’s Norwegian mapping activities will be transferred separately, pending approval from the Norwegian authorities.

"We are extremely proud of how Cowi's mapping business has transformed into a modern, digital mapping business, admired and sought by customers because of our quality work,” said Cowi group CEO Lars-Peter Søbye. “Today, we hold a leading position in the European market for aerial data capture and geodata digitalisation.”

He added: “However, our mapping business differs from Cowi's focus point, which is to grow its core engineering consultancy. Therefore, we’ve sought to find a new owner that can take our mapping business to the next level. We believe Hexagon is the right match.”

Cowi and Hexagon have been working closely together since 2015, on the HxGN Content Program, a library of on-demand high-resolution aerial imagery of Europe and the USA.

