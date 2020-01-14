  1. Instagram
Wed January 15 2020

  3. Cox succeeds McFee at McAlpine

Cox succeeds McFee at McAlpine

19 hours Alison Cox has taken over from Boyd McFee as Sir Robert McAlpine’s executive director of engineering and technical services.

Alison Cox
Alison Cox

Alison Cox’s promotion, which was announced last summer, officially took effect on 1st January, on Boyd McFee’s retirement.

Boyd McFee worked for McAlpine for 40 years. Alison Cox is also already a longer-server, having stared as a student sponsored by Sir Robert McAlpine completing her first summer placement on site at Holborn Bars in 1989 when just 17. Now 47, she has risen through the ranks and has latterly been project director on Battersea Power Station Phase 3A.

