McAlpine anoints Cox as McFee’s successor

Alison Cox

The company said that Alison Cox had “established a reputation as an exceptional professional, a leader and a driver of technical excellence” over her 25-year career to date.

She started as a student sponsored by Sir Robert McAlpine completing her first summer placement on site at Holborn Bars in 1989. Since then she has worked her way up through the engineering roles within the business, on projects including wind farms, Croydon Tramlink, the Jubilee Line Extension, various new build and refurbishment office and mixed use schemes, and the new Bloomberg building in London.

She is a fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers and is currently project director on Battersea Power Station Phase 3A.

Alison Cox joins McAlpine’s executive board in succession to Boyd McFee, who is retiring next year after 40 years with the company.

The company said Boyd McFee: “His commitment to technical excellence mixed with his uniquely likable personal touch have made him part of Sir Robert McAlpine’s DNA forever.”

Boyd McFee said: "I am absolutely delighted that Alison is going to be my successor. Alison exudes all that is great about being part of the Sir Robert McAlpine family and organisation. I am sure that she will drive our pursuit of engineering excellence in all that we do and I look forward to working with her in coming months to ensure a smooth transition."

Alison Cox said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to take everything I have learnt through working in the business over the last 25 years, and use that to help shape our future success. It's great that I will be working alongside Boyd to have a proper transition into the role, and I plan to use that continuity to build on the strong foundations that he has created."