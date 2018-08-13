Crawley becomes 15th council to sign Construction Charter

Crawley Council is the latest local authority to sign the charter, saying that it was “the least that any employer should do”.

The charter commits the signatory to working with Unite in order to achieve the highest standards in respect of direct employment status, health & safety, standards of work, apprenticeship training and the implementation of appropriate nationally agreed terms and conditions of employment.

Crawley Council leader Peter Lamb said: “Everyone has the right to a safe working environment and the conditions set out in Unite's Construction Charter should ensure construction workers are treated fairly and safely on council projects. I don't see this as setting an example, it's really the least that any employer should do.”

He added: “The council has ambitious plans to invest in affordable homes and to regenerate the town centre as part of a wider economic development and regeneration programme. The charter will cover important local authority construction projects including a range of residential, commercial and public realm improvements.”

