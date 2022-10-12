CRL fixes M6 bridge with cathodic protection

The River Dane Bridge carries the M6 near junction 18

Concrete Repairs Limited (CRL) is engaged by National Highways as principal contractor under its construction works framework.

CRL’s work includes survey, testing, removal of delaminated concrete by hydro demolition, reinforcement cleaning and repair followed by concrete repairs and the installation of a cathodic protection system.

The River Dane bridge was built in 1962. It is an 85-metre-long structure that carries the M6 motorway over the River Dane between junctions 18 and 19 near Holmes Chapel. It has been subject to previous surveys and repairs over the years, and although these earlier repairs have performed well, CRL reports, a cathodic protection system has now been specified to minimise future corrosion.

National Highways’ design consultant here is Amey.

To minimise disruption to motorists, the project is being undertaken in three stages. Phase 1 works started in February 2022 and are now nearing completion; phase two is now under way and the final phase three is planned to start before the end of the year. Completion of £6m project is scheduled for April 2024.

