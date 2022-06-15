Crown facilities contractors have to file quarterly behaviour reports

The new framework replaces CCS’s facilities management marketplace agreement. It runs for four years and has na estmated total value of £35bn.
In line with the principles of the government’s Sourcing Playbook, contractors were measured not just on price but also on their corporate social responsibility.
Suppliers will be required to attend regular meetings with their customers and submit quarterly returns to CCS showing how they are adhering to requirements for social value activities including modern slavery, carbon net zero, SMEs, under-represented groups, apprenticeships and prompt payments.
CCS commercial director for buildings, Noreen Winhall, explained: “The facilities management and workplace services framework is a key part of our suite of buildings frameworks. We can support our customers through the whole lifecycle of a major project - from inception, through facilities management, to demolition, aggregating public sector buying power to grow the UK economy.
“The new framework has the government’s latest policy priorities baked in, enabling better outcomes on key social value priorities like modern slavery, providing opportunities for SMEs and VCSEs, and carbon reduction.”
(VCSE stands for voluntary, community and social enterprise.)
More suppliers are more expected to join a parallel dynamic purchasing system when it opens in October
Supplier list
- ABM Facility Services UK
- Amey Community
- Atalian Servest Integrated Solutions
- Atlas Facilities Management
- Avrenim Facilities Management
- Bam FM
- Bellrock Property & Facilities Management
- Bidvest Noonan (UK)
- Bouygues E&S Solutions
- CBRE Managed Services
- Churchill Contract Services Group
- City Facilities Management
- Compass Contract Services
- EJ Parker Technical Services
- Emcor
- Equans
- Fisco
- G4S Facilities Management
- Galliford Try Facilities Management
- Graham
- Greenzest
- H&J Martin
- Imtech Inviron
- Integral UK
- ISS Facility Services
- ISS Mediclean
- Kier Places
- Mace Operate
- Mears
- Mitie
- Mitie FM [Mitie and Mitie FM bid as separate entities; both got on the list]
- NG Bailey Facilities Services
- OCS Group UK
- Pareto Facilities Management
- Pinnacle FM
- Robertson Facilities Management
- Rolfe Contracting
- Salisbury Workplace Services
- Serco
- Sodexo
- Space FM
- Veolia Energy & Utility Services UK
- Vinci Construction UK
- Wates Property Services.
