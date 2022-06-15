Crown facilities contractors have to file quarterly behaviour reports

The new framework replaces CCS’s facilities management marketplace agreement. It runs for four years and has na estmated total value of £35bn.

In line with the principles of the government’s Sourcing Playbook, contractors were measured not just on price but also on their corporate social responsibility.

Suppliers will be required to attend regular meetings with their customers and submit quarterly returns to CCS showing how they are adhering to requirements for social value activities including modern slavery, carbon net zero, SMEs, under-represented groups, apprenticeships and prompt payments.

CCS commercial director for buildings, Noreen Winhall, explained: “The facilities management and workplace services framework is a key part of our suite of buildings frameworks. We can support our customers through the whole lifecycle of a major project - from inception, through facilities management, to demolition, aggregating public sector buying power to grow the UK economy.

“The new framework has the government’s latest policy priorities baked in, enabling better outcomes on key social value priorities like modern slavery, providing opportunities for SMEs and VCSEs, and carbon reduction.”

(VCSE stands for voluntary, community and social enterprise.)

More suppliers are more expected to join a parallel dynamic purchasing system when it opens in October

Supplier list

ABM Facility Services UK

Amey Community

Atalian Servest Integrated Solutions

Atlas Facilities Management

Avrenim Facilities Management

Bam FM

Bellrock Property & Facilities Management

Bidvest Noonan (UK)

Bouygues E&S Solutions

CBRE Managed Services

Churchill Contract Services Group

City Facilities Management

Compass Contract Services

EJ Parker Technical Services

Emcor

Equans

Fisco

G4S Facilities Management

Galliford Try Facilities Management

Graham

Greenzest

H&J Martin

Imtech Inviron

Integral UK

ISS Facility Services

ISS Mediclean

Kier Places

Mace Operate

Mears

Mitie

Mitie FM [Mitie and Mitie FM bid as separate entities; both got on the list]

NG Bailey Facilities Services

OCS Group UK

Pareto Facilities Management

Pinnacle FM

Robertson Facilities Management

Rolfe Contracting

Salisbury Workplace Services

Serco

Sodexo

Space FM

Veolia Energy & Utility Services UK

Vinci Construction UK

Wates Property Services.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk