Cubby acquires Finlaysons from Esh

Established in the 1950s, Finlaysons was originally part of Border Construction until 2014 when it was acquired by Esh Group. The building maintenance, joinery, painting and roofing business then became its own legal entity, Finlaysons Contracts, in 2016 after an Esh Group re-organisation.

Esh Group has since gone through a re-organisation to focus on the northeast of England and the Yorkshire and Humber regions, providing an opportunity for Cubby Construction to acquire Finlaysons Contracts, as part of a planned expansion.

Cubby Construction is a £16m-turnover family business with 130 employees. It has been trading since 1968.

Director Tommy Cubby said: “Cubby Construction are very pleased with the opportunities that have been presented in the acquisition of Finlaysons and while it is our intention to run the two business completely independently, it is felt that the skills and capabilities of both companies will be able to offer our clients a wider selection of services, over a greater range of project value and complexity.”

Armstrong Watson and Burnetts Solicitors provided financial and legal advice to Cubby for the transaction.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk