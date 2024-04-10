Cumberland keeps it local

Image from dsdconstruction.com

Cumberland Council has chosen local contractor DSD for a three-year highway resurfacing framework.

Carlisle-based DSD Construction Ltd, established in 1993, is owned and managed by the Nugent family and turns over around £26m a year.

Cumberland Council intends to allocate at least £9.5m for the first year of its authority-wide resurfacing programme for tasks including road resurfacing, new markings, upgrading ironworks, pothole repairs and routine maintenance.

As part of the contract, DSD Construction will providing training to the council’s own highways team.

Cumberland Council leader Mark Fryer said: “This is excellent news for both the council and DSD Construction Limited. By engaging local talent, we are ensuring that the investment remains within our community. Our commitment to retaining resources locally, as outlined in our council plan, is reinforced by awarding up to £55m to a local company.”

Councillor Denise Rollo, executive member for places, added: “Prioritising local businesses not only supports our economy and job market but also contributes to sustainability efforts, ensuring the well-being of our community while enhancing our road infrastructure."

DSD Construction operations director Martin Tweddle said: “We are extremely proud to have been selected by Cumberland Council to deliver the resurfacing framework over the next three years. As one of the largest SME employers in the region, it’s fantastic to see Cumberland Council investing so heavily in the local economy whilst securing and enhancing local employment and supply chain opportunities.”

