Danish acquisition for Sweco

OJ Rådgivende Ingeniører chief executive Brian Thyregaard Andreasen with Sweco Denmark chief executive Dariush Rezai

OJ Rådgivende Ingeniører is considered one of Denmark’s leading engineering firms in the buildings market.

With 325 staff, the acquisition almost doubles the size of Sweco’s building design business in Denmark.

It is Sweco’s ninth acquisition in 2023.

OJ Rådgivende Ingeniører had a turnover of approximately DKK 247m (£28m) last year. Sweco Denmark had a turnover of approximately DKK 1.5bn (£115m) in 2022 and currently has around 1,500 employees.

Sweco president and chief executive Åsa Bergman said: “Sweco and OJ Rådgivende Ingeniører complement each other well, both in terms of expertise and corporate culture and in our vision to transform society in a sustainable direction together with our clients. OJ is a great match for Sweco.”

