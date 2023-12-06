Dar Group becomes Sidara

Al Wasl Plaza in Dubai, designed by Dar Al-Handasah

With more than 19,000 employees and an annual turnover of more than £2bn, Dar – now Sidara – is one of the world’s biggest firms of consulting engineers.

Each firm within the group, which includes Perkins & Will, TY Lin and Penspen, as well as Currie & Brown and Dar Al-Handasah, will continue to operate independently under its own management.

Sidara chairman and chief executive Talal Shair explained how the rebranding process worked. “We embarked on a mission to better understand what the future holds for our industries and the built environment. We asked clients and talent across multiple continents what they feel our industry must do to truly shape a better world,” he said.

“The message was loud and clear – now is the time to think differently. What is needed is a true advocate for change – somebody to create breakthrough solutions and go above and beyond to implement them with the help of the brightest minds out there.

“Inspired by this vision, Dar Group is becoming Sidara. Together, firms will be able to better help our clients respond to unprecedented change in our world. Through increased collaboration, we can now provide access to a greater depth of expertise. Our firms – each with their own specialisms, identity and culture – can be the advocate for change that our industry needs.”

