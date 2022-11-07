Delhi air quality improves – now ‘very poor’

Last week the central and state governments ordered primary schools to close, banned diesel vehicles carrying non-essential goods and suspended most construction activity in the city after monitoring stations registered between 400 and 500 – “severe” on the air quality index.

Air quality in the Indian capital usually worsens as winter approaches. A thick layer of smog descends on the city, as cold air traps traffic fumes and construction dust, causing a surge in respiratory illnesses.

However, the authorities have now lifted some restrictions after air quality improved – from “severe” to “very poor”.

Delhi state environment minister Gopal Rai told the Reuters news service that private demolition and construction work will still remain banned but public works relating to highways and power transmission will be permitted.

In September the regional government in Delhi introduced new regulations making it mandatory for all large construction sites to install air quality monitoring equipment (see our previous report here).

