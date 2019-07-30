Demolition starts on Havering housing estates

Photocall marks the start of demolition works

Demolition specialist Kilnbridge Construction Services has the contract to clear the Napier and New Plymouth House site in Rainham, which is the first of 12 to be regenerated as part of a joint venture between Havering Council and Wates Residential.

The demolition of Solar, Serena and Sunrise Courts in Hornchurch will be carried out by Downwell Demolition.

Over the next 12 to 15 years, according to the plans, Wates Residential will build around 5,200 new homes, doubling the amount of council rented accommodation and more than doubling the number of ‘affordable’ homes in the borough. Residents removed from blocks being knocked down have been given guarantees that they will be able to move into the replacement blocks, if they want.

Phase one also includes the Waterloo Estate in Romford.

Wates Residential development director Kate Ives said: “With demolition now underway on our first site, we are one step closer to providing the thousands of new and affordable homes that Havering needs.”

