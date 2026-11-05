Develon targets waste sector

Develon has introduced its new DX270WMH-7 wheeled material handler alongside the DL280-7 waste-configured wheel loader to underscore the company's commitment to the recycling and waste management operations.

According to the manufacturer, the new DX270WMH-7 material handler has been engineered specifically for the requirements of recycling facilities. The machine features a redesigned undercarriage, boom, arm, elevating cab, and counterweight. When lowered, the redesigned undercarriage stabilisers create a footprint that is 35 cm longer and 50 cm wider than the previous model, which - the company claims - provides greater operational stability.

The elevating cab can be raised by up to 2,603 mm using a new hydraulic lifting system designed to speed up operation while giving the operator 360-degree visibility over the work area and attachments. The cab features an 8-inch display screen alongside integrated safety systems, including two emergency cab-lowering valves located inside and outside the cab. According to Develon, structural reinforcements reduce lateral oscillation and protect exposed hydraulic hoses and lubrication lines.

The configuration provides a maximum pin height of up to 13,830 mm. Maintenance features include a tiltable condenser, a magnetic dust screen, a standard reversible fan, and optimized greasing points for both the cab and stabilisers. The manufacturer has also incorporated its Virtual Wall safety system, allowing operators to set custom operational boundaries to prevent contact with overhead obstacles or surrounding structures.

Alongside the material handler, Develon has unveled the DL280-7 waste wheel loader, which is based on the established DL280-7 platform. Available in three arm configurations—standard with a 3,994 mm hinge pin height, long at 4,364 mm, and extra-long at 4,994 mm—the loader pairs a lightweight extra-long-reach arm frame with a specialised waste-handling kit. This protective kit includes an exoskeleton for the lift cylinders, protective guards for the windshield, lights, and wheels, lower frame articulation shielding, and air intake guards.