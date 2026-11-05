Ground broken on £200m Beacon Barracks upgrade

Belinda Lunn, Warren Webster and the project team at Beacon Barracks groundbreaking (Crown Copyright)

The new infrastructure will support the Royal Engineers, Royal Military Police, Intelligence Corps and Joint Military Command - Centre. The project, which is being delivered for the Army under the Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Portfolio, will prepare the barracks for the relocation of the Royal Engineers Works Groups from Chetwynd Barracks in Chilwell, and 174 Provost Company and 262 Military Intelligence Section from Venning and Parsons Barracks in Telford, from 2029.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) contracted Bovis to deliver the works, which include two new Single Living Accommodation blocks, each with 116 bedspaces. New workspaces will be built for the Royal Engineers, Intelligence Corps and Joint Military Command - Centre, and a new Police Station will be built for the Royal Military Police.

New storage facilities will be built including a new armoury and several existing buildings will be refurbished to provide further offices, stores, garages, and training facilities. New-build designs include air source heat pumps, photovoltaic systems, rainwater recovery systems, efficient ventilation with heat recovery systems, and efficient lighting systems.

Once vacated, the Chetwynd Barracks, Venning Barracks and Parsons Barracks sites will be redeveloped. Nearly 1300 new homes are planned at Chetwynd Barracks, the largest of the three sites.