Heidelberg Materials picks up speed in Q3

Heidelberg Materials is pursuing a focus on low carbon products. In Brevik, it is now capturing process carbon from its clinker production

The company says that over the first nine months volumes were impacted by ongoing political and economic uncertainties, partly adverse weather conditions at the beginning of the year, particularly in Europe and the northeast of the USA, and the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The situation increasingly stabilised in the second quarter and improved in the third quarter.

Group revenue in the first nine months of 2026 rose by 4.9% in comparison with the previous year to €16,993m (previous year: 16,205). Excluding scope and currency effects, the increase amounted to 3.8%.

The result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) grew by €94 million or 2.7% to €3,525 million (previous year: 3,432). Excluding scope and currency effects, the increase amounted to 1.9%.

The company says it is focused on lower carbon products, with less clinker (its strategy here is covered in detail in this month's issue of The Construction Index). it is reducing clinker capacities at selected sites and consolidating production at others. It will close the German Paderborn cement plant by the end of the 2026 financial year.

In Sweden, the company will concentrate its cement production activities from 2027, with the majority of clinker production taking place at the larger plant in Slite on Gotland. The cement produced at the Skövde site will be primarily based on clinker from Slite. It will close its Ranville, France, site.