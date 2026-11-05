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06 November 2026

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  3. BAM on track for 6.5% margin

BAM on track for 6.5% margin

18 hours Royal BAM Group has released results for the first nine months of 2026, saying it is on track for an EBITDA margin of 6.5% for the year, with an order book of €13bn.

In the Netherlands, higher revenue and adjusted EBITDA were driven by Construction and Property and Civil Engineering. Home sales remained solid despite signals that certain segments of the residential market are softening.

The United Kingdom and Ireland division delivered higher revenue and adjusted EBITDA compared with the same period in 2025. Stronger performance from Construction and Civil Engineering activities in the UK drove a substantial improvement in earnings. Ireland performed well, although additional costs related to the delivery of the National Children's Hospital affected the results in the third quarter

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