Developer sought for £800m Salford campus revamp

Artist's impression within the Salford Crescent prospectus

Salford Crescent will see the University of Salford campus and the surrounding area turned into a new city district that will include a residential neighbourhood, the redevelopment of the university campus, an industry innovation park and a cultural quarter.

The project includes five zones: Adelphi, Crescent, Innovation, Health Village and Peel Park.

For more details of the masterplan, see www.salfordcrescent.com.

University of Salford vice-chancellor Helen Marshall said: “The Salford Crescent masterplan represents a once in a generation opportunity for a partner to get involved in one of the largest mixed-use development schemes in the UK. It will see the creation of an inspirational campus that will create a natural home for industry – local, national and international, cultural partners, the people of Salford and it will create a city district that will drive local and regional economic growth across a number of sectors from health, technology, the arts, biosciences, the environment and energy.

“It is a project that will have a lasting, transformative effect on Salford and the wider Greater Manchester city region. We are looking for a partner whose vision, ambition and creativity matches that of the university and the City of Salford.”

Salford mayor Paul Dennett said: “We are looking for a private sector partner who understands the unique social and economic impact that this development will have and who recognises the city’s ambition for inclusive growth and development which benefits the people of Salford.

“We will want to know they recognise and understand the unique social value opportunities afforded by these developments, local jobs and training as well as the supply chain and explain how they can best be delivered through inventive processes and partnership working.

“The district aspires to be a beacon of planning and design, incorporating modern infrastructure and R&D. If it is done right we have an opportunity to drive the kind of development and approach to place-making here that could be a model cross the world.”

Salford City Council and the University of Salford have been working with 5plus architects and CBRE since summer 2017 to prepare the Salford Crescent and University District masterplan.

The contract notice was published in the EU Official Journal today. CBRE is leading on the search for a developer. The deadline for the return of expressions of interest is Friday 14th June. There will be a period of dialogue between July and October with a select number of bidders, before a preferred bidder is chosen towards the end of the year. For all interested parties, the documents will be published on www.the-chest.org.uk.