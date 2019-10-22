Developer wanted for Strood Waterfront

Illustrative designs have been produced by Space Craft Architects

The successful bidder will undertake design and construction activities to re-develop the site of the former Civic Centre on the north bank of the River Medway.

An illustrative masterplan shows the potential for more than 550 new homes across the three-hectare site. AZ Urban Studio led the project, working in collaboration with Space Craft Architects, Atisreal and Hilson Moran, to aid the council in understanding the potential for development of the site to contribute to the broader area regeneration strategy.

It is estimated that it will take 10 years to build out the project although this depends on the proposals brought forward during the tender process.

The procurement documents are available at www.kentbusinessportal.org.uk.

