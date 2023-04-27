Partner sought for Edinburgh hospital redevelopment

Liberton hospital [MJ Richardson/Creative Commons]

The City of Edinburgh Council has paid NHS Lothian £14.8m for Liberton Hospital and its grounds, where it plans to build around 400 homes.

The NHS will continue to occupy the premises until March 2025 to allow the hospital’s remaining services to be gradually relocated. During this time, the council intends to appoint a development partner and run a public consultation to draw up plans. It intends to retain many original features of the old hospital buildings, gatehouse and gardens, it said, but demolish the newer buildings.

A prior information notice (PIN) seeking interest from potential development partners has been issued and work will be carried out to prepare for construction, including developing detailed designs and agreeing a net zero carbon strategy for the site.

Councillor Jane Meagher, housing, homelessness and fair work convener, said: “For close to 150 years Edinburgh residents have been cared for under the roof of Liberton and Longmore Hospitals. I'm delighted that we'll be able to pay that care forward as we convert the site into much needed new homes.

“By demolishing the 1960s built extensions, including the disused Blood Transfusion Service, we’ll be able to design an accessible green neighbourhood of low-carbon housing from scratch. This will help lots of people with specialist needs to live comfortably and with independence. Plus, it will allow us support people who are in desperate housing need as we're looking for a developer who can commit to our vision of at least half of these new homes being affordable."

