Distribution boost for insulating paint

Zenoa IP thermal insulating paint

SIG, a leading supplier of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions to construction customers across Europe, has placed an initial £40,000 order with Zenova.

For Zenova, which is effectively a start-up, this is potentially significant. Its entire annual revenue in 2021 was only £6,000 and it made a loss of more than £1m.

Zenova started life only in 2020 and listed on the alternative investment market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange last year with big plans. SIG’s support could be transformational.

SIG’s initial order includes Zenova primers, Zenova IP thermal insulation paint, Zenova IR thermal insulation render and Zenova FP fire protection paint. Alongside the order, Zenova will work with SIG to provide training to its staff on the products, which will be sold via SIG's UK branches and associated websites. Zenova is expecting “a substantial order book” to build from this relationship.

SIG UK business development director Russell Pagan said: "I am pleased that SIG UK are a strategic partner of Zenova, helping to bring their innovative solutions to market."

Zenova Group founder and chief executive Tony Crawley said: “As a leader in its respective markets, SIG plays a critical role in mitigating climate change across the construction industry and its insight and specialist knowledge is something customers rely on and respect. By supporting the supply of our products with training, SIG's staff will better understand the uses and benefits of Zenova's innovative range, and be well equipped to share that knowledge with customers leading to a significant number of sales.

"We believe that Zenova's products have a significant role to play in helping to address the fire safety and building insulation challenges we currently face, and by working with SIG we will be continuing to increase understanding, awareness and adoption of our innovative products throughout the construction sector."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk