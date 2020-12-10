Domis Construction buys battery-powered telehandler

Left to right, Domis construction director Kingsley Thornton, managing director Lee McCarren and plant manager Phil Smith

Domis Construction already has 12 JCB Loadall telehandlers but was attracted by the ability of the 525-60E to work indoors without emissions.

Managing director, Lee McCarren said: “As soon as we saw the significant benefits this electric JCB machine could bring to our operations we wanted to secure the first in the region. In the type of high-rise, city centre buildings we typically develop there is significant work underground in basements and in car parks.

“Traditionally we would need to fit expensive carbon filters onto our machines in order to operate safely in those areas. Now we have a high performance, low emissions and ultra-quiet machine that is perfect for our inner city operations. “

As previously reported, the JCB Loadall 525-60E is a direct equivalent of the existing diesel-powered 525-60 model. The new version has two electric motors – one for driveline, the other for lifting operations – powered by a 96-volt lithium-ion battery. Both versions – diesel or electric – can lift a 2,000kg load to six metres height (or 2,500kg maximum capacity on retracted boom).

Other early adopters of battery-powered telehandlers include Bennie Equipment in Kettering, which has a JCB 525-60E on order for delivery next month, and Flannery Plant Hire, which has six battery-powered Faresin telehandlers.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk