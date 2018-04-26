Bibby Finance Bibby Finance
Thu April 26 2018

News » Plant » Doosan lands €2m Saudi compressor order » published 26 Apr 2018

Doosan lands €2m Saudi compressor order

Doosan Portable Power has secured a deal worth almost €2m (£1.75m) to supply portable compressors to Saudi Arabia.

The order, which was agreed at this week’s Intermat exhibition in Paris in France, is for Jeddah-based rental business Ejar and was placed through Tamgo, the authorized dealer for Doosan compressors, lighting towers and construction tools in Saudi Arabia. 

It is for 50 Doosan 9/235HA portable compressors each providing 23.4m³/min of compressed air at a rated operating pressure of 8.6 bar. 

Gaby Rhayem, regional director Middle East and Africa for Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “The 9/235HA is a long-time staple of our industry and is the most popular compressor of its type in the Middle East and Africa.”  

The unit, which has an established Doosan air-end a fuel-efficient Cummins engine, has been designed to ensure that performance, durability and reliability can be guaranteed in the tough environment of the Middle East.

 

This article was published on 26 Apr 2018 (last updated on 26 Apr 2018).

