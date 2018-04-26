Doosan lands €2m Saudi compressor order

Doosan Portable Power has secured a deal worth almost €2m (£1.75m) to supply portable compressors to Saudi Arabia.

The order, which was agreed at this week’s Intermat exhibition in Paris in France, is for Jeddah-based rental business Ejar and was placed through Tamgo, the authorized dealer for Doosan compressors, lighting towers and construction tools in Saudi Arabia.

It is for 50 Doosan 9/235HA portable compressors each providing 23.4m³/min of compressed air at a rated operating pressure of 8.6 bar.

Gaby Rhayem, regional director Middle East and Africa for Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “The 9/235HA is a long-time staple of our industry and is the most popular compressor of its type in the Middle East and Africa.”

The unit, which has an established Doosan air-end a fuel-efficient Cummins engine, has been designed to ensure that performance, durability and reliability can be guaranteed in the tough environment of the Middle East.