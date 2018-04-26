News » Plant » Doosan lands €2m Saudi compressor order » published 26 Apr 2018
Doosan lands €2m Saudi compressor order
Doosan Portable Power has secured a deal worth almost €2m (£1.75m) to supply portable compressors to Saudi Arabia.
The order, which was agreed at this week’s Intermat exhibition in Paris in France, is for Jeddah-based rental business Ejar and was placed through Tamgo, the authorized dealer for Doosan compressors, lighting towers and construction tools in Saudi Arabia.
It is for 50 Doosan 9/235HA portable compressors each providing 23.4m³/min of compressed air at a rated operating pressure of 8.6 bar.
Gaby Rhayem, regional director Middle East and Africa for Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “The 9/235HA is a long-time staple of our industry and is the most popular compressor of its type in the Middle East and Africa.”
The unit, which has an established Doosan air-end a fuel-efficient Cummins engine, has been designed to ensure that performance, durability and reliability can be guaranteed in the tough environment of the Middle East.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 26 Apr 2018 (last updated on 26 Apr 2018).