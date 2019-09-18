Downwell clears Havering estate for renewal

Havering councillors and officials with Wates Residential personnel at the demolition site.

Downwell Demolition has cleared a site in the London Borough of Havering to make way for Wates to start construction of a retirement village there.

The former Solar, Serena and Sunrise Courts site in south Hornchurch, which previously provided sheltered accommodation, will provide 172 new apartments for retirement age folk.

This work is part of the first phase of Havering Council’s 12 Estates joint venture project with Wates Residential. The £1bn programme is set to deliver around 5,000 homes over the next 12 to 15 years, doubling the amount of council rented accommodation and more than doubling the number of affordable homes.

Phase one of the 12 Estates project began in July 2019 with the demolition of Napier and New Plymouth House in Rainham by Kilnbridge Construction Services.

In addition to the retirement village, phase one will continue with the Waterloo Estate in Romford in the coming months.

Clearing the site

Arrtist's impression of the new retirement community

