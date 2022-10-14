Dynapac takes first step to paver electrification

The first Dynapac e-paver

The wheeled SD1800We will be the first Dynapac electric paver introduced on the market, followed shortly by the crawler variant.

The SD1800We will be exhibited by Dynapac at the Bauma trade fair in Munich, Germany later this month.

The electric drive on the SD1800W has a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) that provides 55kW of power to the hydraulic system (screed, undercarriage).

Depending on the intensity of the work cycle and type of job, the machine offers up to four hours of performance with one single charge Dynapac says.

Dynapac is a Swedish company that has been part of the French Fayat Group since 2017. However, the SD1800We will be manufactured at Dynapac’s production facility in Germany

in collaboration with Suncar, a specialist in the electrification of construction machines. Suncar is a Chinese company with an operation in Switzerland. It was also responsible for the development of the battery electric drive system of the Liebherr LB 16 Unplugged rotary drilling rig.

