East Dunbartonshire sets out plans for new leisure centre

The leisure centre will be replaced

The council is aiming to redevelop the Bearsden site as a new sports and leisure facility, with additional plans to incorporate services for adults with learning disabilities.

People will be able to find out more information about proposals for the new facility, ahead of a planning application being submitted. There will also be an opportunity to submit comments and feedback - at the events and afterwards.

Councillor Andrew Polson, joint council leader, said, "A redeveloped Allander facility has been a long-cherished dream in East Dunbartonshire. It has been a complex process to try to balance views and requests in relation to the new Allander, while ensuring value for money, and I am delighted that the project is moving forward."

Work has been carried out with partners including East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust and East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP).

The Allander project includes proposals for:

a larger swimming pool, games hall, gym, cafe and changing facilities;

improved football and tennis facilities;

services to support adults with a learning disability within the centre – moved from the Kelvinbank Resource Centre.

At its meeting on 26 September, the Council agreed to include the re-provisioned Kelvinbank within the Allander project. The estimated total cost of the project is £40.9m.

The drop-in sessions on the proposals are being held at the leisure centre on Tuesday 26th November (noon-7pm) Saturday 30th November (11am-3pm) and Thursday 5th December (noon-7pm). Material from the exhibition events will be available on the Council website from 5th December.

