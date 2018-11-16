East Dunbartonshire to create three early-learning centres

Councillors have agreed to progress the development of a centre in Kirkintilloch on land across from the town’s police office. It had already approved one in Bearsden at the former Brookwood Library and in Milngavie at the former St Joseph's Primary. In total, the new buildings will create spaces for 272 children.

The council will invest more than £4.5m in the three centres for pre-school children to help with delivery of the Scottish government’s pledge to increase early learning and childcare hours for each child from 2020. By 2020, all three- and four-year-olds and all eligible two-year-olds will be entitled to 1140 hours free early learning and childcare, an increase on the 600 hours currently provided.

Council joint leader Andrew Polson said: "There is a great deal of work to be done to ensure that, come 2020, the council is in a position to offer families the best possible choice of early learning and childcare services. The three new facilities will go some way towards meeting demand and it is great to see that we have been able to identify sites that formerly housed council services for that purpose.”

Joint leader Vaughan Moody added, "This Council decision enables officers to take a very important step forward towards meeting our responsibilities to offer quality, affordable and flexible choices to local people. The three new centres are part of a bigger picture of early-years delivery across the area with existing facilities also extending their hours and partner providers coming on board.”