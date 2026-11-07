Eastern Demolition enters voluntary liquidation

Norfolk contractor Eastern Demolition Limited has entered voluntary liquidation following a meeting of creditors, according to official notices published in The London Gazette.

The Starston-based business, controlled by director Andrew Read, formally closed on 2 November 2026. A resolution for winding up was officially gazetted on 06 November 2026, marking the formal commencement of the creditors voluntary liquidation process.

Daniel Taylor of Manchester-based Fortis Insolvency Limited has been appointed as the liquidator to oversee the winding-up proceedings of the company.

Eastern Demolition previously undertook sub-contracting work on the high-profile £350 million Anglia Square redevelopment scheme in Norwich. The firm was engaged by principal contractor DSM Demolition Limited to execute early-phase structural clearance across the site.

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council confirmed that Eastern Demolition had completed its assigned scope of works and had not been active on the Anglia Square site for a significant period prior to entering liquidation.