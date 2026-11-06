Volvo charges ahead

Volvo Construction Equipment has been ranked first among 28 global off-highway original equipment manufacturers in an independent electrification benchmark published by research firm Interact Analysis.

The ranking evaluated construction and mining equipment manufacturers across five operational metrics, including commercially available electric machine ranges, battery-electric unit sales for 2025, in-house powertrain technology, charging infrastructure provision, and corporate sustainability targets. Volvo CE headed the top-ten index ahead of manufacturers including Epiroc, LiuGong, XCMG, and Sandvik. According to the research findings, Volvo CE achieved the highest overall score due to its portfolio of electric compact machines and roadbuilding equipment, combined with integrated site charging systems and a publicly stated target for 35 per cent of machine sales to be fully electric by 2030.

Mats Sköldberg, Head of Technology at Volvo CE, stated that the company's strategy focuses on integrating electric machinery directly into existing site operational cycles alongside charging provision, rather than relying solely on individual equipment replacements. Interact Analysis concluded that the firm's combined approach across machine deployment, charging networks, and commercial targets gave it the strongest overall profile among the off-highway manufacturers assessed.