Wed September 07 2022

  3. EDC opens Istanbul office

11 hours Irish consulting engineer EDC has opened an office in Istanbul, Turkey.

Over the last 18 months, the 20-year-old firm has increased its staff headcount to more than 85 employees across its three offices in Ireland, its London office, and now Turkey.

Managing director Richard O’Farrell said: “EDC is looking to further grow our engineering and consultancy services, and the strategic decision to expand to Istanbul strengthens our delivery capabilities and increases our ability to service our current and future clients and sectors.”

He continued: “EDC’s values are built on collaboration, progressiveness, proactiveness and people; and as such, client relationships and communication are key to how we do business. We are proud to be working with a number of top-tier clients and aim to ensure we continue to deliver the most innovative and sustainable designs to ensure all projects achieve their net zero carbon and ESG objectives.”

EDC’s Istanbul office is managed by Vahap Unlu, who said: “Our presence in Turkey shows EDC’s commitment to strengthening our engineering delivery to clients. Our team continues to grow allowing us to provide best-in-class MEP design and BIM services.”

