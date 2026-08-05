Egis joins Yorkshire Water AMP8 framework

Michael Timmins, director of water at Egis in the UK

The multi-year contract will support Yorkshire Water’s Asset Management Period 8 (AMP8) investment programme, providing access to specialist engineering, asset management and technical assurance expertise to help deliver critical infrastructure improvements and strengthen long-term asset health across the region.

Commencing on 1 July, Egis has been appointed to Lot 1 of the £80 million framework, which has been established to provide Yorkshire Water with specialist technical support as it delivers its AMP8 investment priorities.

The contract will run until 2030, with options to extend for a further two years.

Under Lot 1, which is worth a combined £12.7 million of the framework, Egis will provide project-level engineering and design services, including feasibility testing, optioneering and construction support. The work will span a range of disciplines including civil, mechanical and electrical design.

The appointment further strengthens Egis’s growing presence in the water sector, building on its long-standing work with Uisce Éireann in Ireland, ongoing commitments with Severn Trent Water and involvement with major international water projects.

Michael Timmins, director of water at Egis in the UK, said, “We’re delighted to partner with Yorkshire Water to help deliver one of the water sector’s largest and most ambitious Asset Management Period programmes.

“This framework win represents an important milestone for Egis, and we look forward to bringing together expertise from across the UK, Ireland and our global network to support Yorkshire Water in improving asset health, enhancing environmental performance and delivering positive outcomes for customers.”

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