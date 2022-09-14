Eight die on Gujarati office project

The eight workers died after falling seven storeys (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran)

The labourers are believed to have been working in the lift shaft of a new high-rise building currently under construction near the Gujarat University campus.

Ahmedabad mayor KJ Parmar told the ANI news agency that the incident occurred at around 07:30am (03:00 BST) but that police were not informed until 11:00am, three and a half hours later.

“Aspire II is the building where the incident happened. It is a private building with a private developer,” said Parmar. “[The] incident happened at 07.30 in morning but the builder hid it and only informed police after 11 am.

“We will assess if they broke the rules and regulations of [the] municipal corporation and will check if someone passed wrong building plans,” Parmar said.

According to India’s Financial Express, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation received no calls following the incident and only learned of it through the local media. Emergency services did not arrive on site until 1pm.

Chief fire officer Jayesh Khadia told the Financial Express: “We learned from media reports and phone calls received from media persons that such an incident had occurred. We then reached the spot to check what had happened. There has been no official communication or information shared by the developers or any other agency.”

Aspire II is a 296-unit grade A office and retail development by real estate developer Addor Group. Construction began in 2020 and is scheduled for completion by 2026.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk