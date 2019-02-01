Eight more partners for Homes England

The eight new appointments bring the total number of Homes England’s housing association partnerships to 23. If all goes to plan, together the 23 will share a £1.7bn funding package and deliver around 40,000 affordable homes starts by March 2022.

The new partnerships announced today are: Bromford; Curo & Swan; Liverpool Mutual Homes & Torus; Longhurst & Nottingham Community Housing Association; Together; Walsall Housing Group; Yorkshire; and Your Housing Group.

Homes England chairman Sir Edward Lister said: “Our new ways of working with the sector means that housing associations can use their funding flexibly across their development programmes and respond quickly to local housing demand and a changing market.”

Partnerships Grant Number of affordable starts by March 2022 Bromford £66.4m 1,400 Curo & Swan £51.1m 1,067 LMH & Torus £66.4m 1,757 Longhurst & Nottingham Community Housing Association £71.7m 1,685 Together Housing Group £53m 1,152 WHG £38.7m 1,000 Yorkshire £61.8m 1,300 Your Housing Group (YHG) £87.5m 2,315

Torus said that it now plans to accelerate its new-build delivery programme of 5,300 affordable homes for rent and future home ownership, investing £750m over the next five years across the northwest.

Torus chief executive Steve Coffey said: “The Homes England strategic partnership will have a massive impact on our new build plans for the next five years. The partnership funding will see our development programme grow by 29%, which will mean wider housing options and additional new homes built across the northwest, especially in our heartland areas of Liverpool, St Helens and Warrington.”