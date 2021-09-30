Electrical body advises on new alarm regs

It produced an animation to clarify what householders and landlords need to do to comply with the standard and has also created a dedicated web page aimed at both the public and electrical contractors. The page answers FAQs, offers downloadable resources and gives details of training and available certification.

The organisation is encouraging its 1,250+ member businesses to use and share the range of resources to familiarise themselves with the new rules and help educate the public.

Bob Cairney, director of technical services at Select, said: “Our main aim is to help the public understand what they need to do, clearly and concisely, and where to go for help if they need it. This includes stressing the importance of using a qualified electrician to carry out the work.

“We also want to develop Select members’ understanding of what is required by giving them the tools they need to help their customers.”

As well as the animation, Select has produced three downloadable guides, social media templates, training opportunities and details of available certification. All are hosted on a dedicated section of the revamped Select website, which was launched on this week.

The animation was developed by Iain Mason, director of membership & communication at Select, who said: “Serving the public interest is at the heart of every professional organisation’s mission and Select is proud to lead the way.

“We hope the impact of this animation and other material will be to help as many people as possible get ready and comply with the new regulations before the implementation date.”

The new standard, which is applicable from 1 February 2022, requires that all homes in Scotland must have a smoke alarm on every storey including hallways and landings, a smoke alarm in the most frequented part of the house, such as the lounge, a heat alarm in the kitchen and a carbon monoxide alarm wherever there is a fuel-burning appliance. In addition, all the heat and smoke alarms must be interlinked, either mains-powered with battery back-up or be battery powered by a tamper-proof long-life battery to ensure there is an effective warning system. For mains-powered alarms or where householders cannot fit the battery-powered alarms themselves, they are being urged to use a qualified electrician.

