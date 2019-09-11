Electricians welcome consultation on Scottish register

Select's Alan Wilson

The announcement in the 2019-20 Programme for Government was accompanied by an assurance from Holyrood that it would launch an awareness campaign to make it easier for consumers to find qualified electricians.

The move was immediately endorsed by Select, the electrotechnical trade association, NICEIC and the Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB).

Select managing director Alan Wilson said: “This is very welcome news and another important step forward in protecting the safety of people and businesses who use the services of an electrician.

“The consultation will allow interested parties to express their view on our wish to ensure that only those who are appropriately qualified to do so are allowed to carry out electrical work in people’s homes.”

However, he added a note of caution. He said: “Although we obviously welcome the announcement, we also want to see it come to fruition as soon as possible. Shoddy and sub-standard electrical work carries the risk of death and injury, so the longer we delay, the higher the risk to the public. The integrity of the industry and the safety of the people of Scotland are paramount, so the longer this consultation takes, the more risk is posed by so-called electricians with no qualifications at all.”

NICEIC managing director Kevan Parker also welcomed the Scottish government’s announcement. “This announcement adds further momentum to our commitment to improve consumer safety and protection,” he said.

Fiona Harper, the Secretary of the SJIB, added: “This announcement is another step on the road to protecting the reputation of properly qualified electricians, both now and for the next generation.

“Ensuring that skills, qualifications and competence are mandatory for all electrical work in Scotland will underpin the future of our industry and help raise the bar across our profession as a whole.”

