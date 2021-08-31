Enabling works begin for $9.9bn Australian road

The enabling works have started at the southern end of the project corridor and include the relocation of power cables to help clear the way for T2D’s Southern Tunnel launch site and staging area. Works to relocate telecommunications services are also under way.

Federal minister for communications, urban infrastructure, cities and the arts Paul Fletcher said the enabling works would help T2D’s planned main construction to proceed smoothly.

“When finished, this project will bypass 21 sets of traffic lights between the River Torrens and Darlington, with the journey taking on average 8 minutes, saving motorists up to 24 minutes in travel time,” he said.

Major construction of the Southern Tunnels is expected to begin in late 2023, pending relevant approvals, with the entire 10.5km project expected to be completed in 2030.

South Australia’s minister for infrastructure and transport, Corey Wingard, said getting the utilities work done early will help ensure the Torrens to Darlington main construction, especially the first stage of tunnelling, can start as scheduled in 2023.

“We know these utility services need to be relocated to make way for the tunnels, so we’re cracking on with that task now while we continue to finalise the reference design for the project,” he said. “These works, which are part of a broader package of enabling-works worth more than $85 million, are supporting 157 jobs and creating employment for more South Australians during the early phases of this important project.

“This is the biggest road infrastructure project in our state’s history, and we’re proud to be getting on with delivering it in consultation with the community and for the benefit of the people of South Australia.

“Not only will T2D get people from A to B faster, it will also support more than 4,500 jobs and underpin our construction industry for the next decade.”

The latest phase of work follows announcement of the planned southern laydown area in Tonsley-Clovelly Park, from where two tunnel-boring machines will launch to excavate the twin three-lane Southern Tunnels.

