Engagement opens for £1.2bn Harlow biosecurity campus

A view across fields at Porton Down, courtesy of Peter Facey CC BY-SA 2.0

The new campus will bring together UKHSA’s specialist scientific facilities from Porton Down and Colindale and its London headquarters functions onto a single integrated site in Harlow. The campus is intended to provide modern laboratories, office accommodation and supporting infrastructure to strengthen the UK’s ability to detect, assess and respond to serious public health and biosecurity threats.

UKHSA is now seeking engagement ahead of the procurement of a Tier 1 contractor for the design and build of the campus facilities and infrastructure outside the separately managed high-containment laboratory building.

The agency says that the potential requirement is expected to include a new science and headquarters building, medium-containment laboratory capability, office accommodation, energy centre, logistics and support facilities, arrivals and education facilities, external works, utilities, site infrastructure and associated campus-wide integration.

The separately managed high-containment laboratory building, which will contain the most specialist Containment Level 4 capability, will be delivered through a separate agreement and is not, the agency says, the focus of this engagement activity.

The engagement will consider whether the remaining campus works should ideally be delivered through a single Tier 1 design and build model, or whether alternative delivery models would improve deliverability, competition and value for money.

UKHSA aims to have the full campus ready by 2038.

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