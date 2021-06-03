ENP names 25 for £200m regional framework

EN:Procure (ENP), a social housing regeneration consortium based in Sheffield, has set up a four-year framework contract for the construction and maintenance of social housing properties.

It covers the east midlands and the northwest region of England.

The scope of works undertaken via the framework agreement will include site preparation, site remediation, associated civil engineering and infrastructure works, design, new build construction, refurbishment and the development of various property types.

ENP is part of the Efficiency North organisation that supports social housing developers.

The framework is divided into eight lots:

Schemes up to a maximum of 10 units (North West) – up to £10m

Schemes up to a maximum of 10 units (East Midlands) – up to £10m

Schemes of between eight and 35 units (North West) – up to £20m

Schemes of between eight and 35 units (East Midlands) – up to £20m

Schemes of between eight and 35 units (North West) – up to £25m

Schemes of between eight and 35 units (East Midlands) – up to £25m

Schemes of 70 units or more (North West) – up to £45m

Schemes of 70 units or more (East Midlands) – up to 45m.

Emma Mottram, EN:Procure head of operations, said: “I’m very pleased that the framework has achieved such an excellent offer, with a diverse range of small and large contractors operating across northern England. It provides an intelligent procurement solution for new build schemes with maximum flexibility via the range of contract options and scheme development processes. We very much look forward to working with our landlord membership and the appointed contractors to develop schemes through the framework to help them meet demand for cross tenure new build housing throughout the north and midlands.”

The full list of firms selected for this framework is:

Small developments (up to £10m)

A Connolly (Wigan) – schemes up to a maximum of 10 units (North West)

Complete Construction & Design (Leeds) – schemes up to a maximum of 10 units (North West)

Denton Construction & Electrical (Salford) – schemes up to a maximum of 10 units (North West)

Karmo – schemes up to a maximum of 10 units (North West)

Welch & Phillips Building Contractors (Shrewsbury) – schemes up to a maximum of 10 units (North West)

A Connolly (Wigan) – schemes up to a maximum of 10 units (East Midlands)

Complete Construction & Design (Leeds) – schemes up to a maximum of 10 units (East Midlands)

Crestra (Doncaster) – schemes up to a maximum of 10 units (East Midlands)

Gelder (Lincoln) – schemes up to a maximum of 10 units (East Midlands)

J Harper & Sons Leominster (Brierley Hill) – schemes up to a maximum of 10 units (East Midlands)

Jeakins Weir (Corby) – schemes up to a maximum of 10 units (East Midlands)

Mercer Building Solutions (Desford) – schemes up to a maximum of 10 units (East Midlands)

Midsize developments

A Connolly (Wigan) – schemes of between 8-35 units (North West)

Claritas Group (Bromley) – schemes of between 8-35 units (North West)

Karmo – schemes of between 8-35 units (North West)

Novus Property Solutions (Stoke on Trent) – schemes of between 8-35 units (North West)

Termrim Construction (Huddersfield) – schemes of between 8-35 units (North West)

Welch & Phillips Building Contractors (Shrewsbury) – schemes of between 8-35 units (North West)

Westshield (Bolton) – schemes of between 8-35 units (North West)

Whitfield & Brown Developments (Widnes) – schemes of between 8-35 units (North West)

A Connolly (Wigan) – schemes of between 8-35 units (East Midlands)

Claritas Group (Bromley) – schemes of between 8-35 units (East Midlands)

Crestra (Doncaster) – schemes of between 8-35 units (East Midlands)

D Brown Building Contractors (Spalding) – schemes of between 8-35 units (East Midlands)

Gelder (Lincoln) – schemes of between 8-35 units (East Midlands)

J Harper & Sons Leominster (Brierley Hill) – schemes of between 8-35 units (East Midlands)

Jeakins Weir (Corby) – schemes of between 8-35 units (East Midlands)

Lindum Group (Lincoln) – schemes of between 8-35 units (East Midlands)

Mercer Building Solutions (Desford) – schemes of between 8-35 units (East Midlands)

Robert Woodhead (Mansfield) – schemes of between 8-35 units (East Midlands)

Termrim Construction (Huddersfield) – schemes of between 8-35 units (East Midlands)

Wildgoose Construction (Alfreton) – schemes of between 8-35 units (East Midlands)

Claritas Group (Bromley) – schemes of between 30 and 85 units (North West)

Saul Construction (Barnsley) – schemes of between 30 and 85 units (North West)

Termrim Construction (Huddersfield) – schemes of between 30 and 85 units (North West)

P Casey (Rochdale) – schemes of between 30 and 85 units (North West)

United Living North (Swanley) –schemes of between 30 and 85 units (North West)

Wates Construction (Leatherhead) –schemes of between 30 and 85 units (North West)

Westshield (Bolton) – schemes of between 30 and 85 units (North West)

Whitfield & Brown Developments (Widnes) – schemes of between 30 and 85 units (North West)

Claritas Group (Bromley) – schemes of between 30 and 85 units (East Midlands)

D Brown Building Contractors (Spalding) – schemes of between 30 and 85 units (East Midlands)

Engie Regeneration (Newcastle upon Tyne) – schemes of between 30 and 85 units (East Midlands)

Lindum Group (Lincoln) – schemes of between 30 and 85 units (East Midlands)

Robert Woodhead (Mansfield) – schemes of between 30 and 85 units (East Midlands)

Termrim Construction (Huddersfield) – schemes of between 30 and 85 units (East Midlands)

United Living North (Swanley) – schemes of between 30 and 85 units (East Midlands)

Vistry Partnerships (West Malling) – schemes of between 30 and 85 units (East Midlands)

Wates Construction (Leatherhead) – schemes of between 30 and 85 units (East Midlands)

Wildgoose Construction (Alfreton) – schemes of between 30 and 85 units (East Midlands)

Larger developments

P Casey (Rochdale) – schemes of 70 units or more (North West)

United Living North (Swanley) – schemes of 70 units or more (North West)

Wates Construction (Leatherhead) – schemes of 70 units or more (North West)

Engie Regeneration (Newcastle upon Tyne) – schemes of 70 units or more (East Midlands)

United Living North (Swanley) – schemes of 70 units or more (East Midlands)

Vistry Partnerships (West Malling) – schemes of 70 units or more (East Midlands)

Wates Construction (Leatherhead) – schemes of 70 units or more (East Midlands)

