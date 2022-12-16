Esh Construction wins Hebburn blue light scheme

Fire, police and ambulance services under one roof

The new tri-service station is set to be the first station of its kind in the country to be carbon neutral, it is claimed. Rainwater harvesting and re-use system will combine with solar photo voltaic roof panels and ground source heat pumps.

It will replace Hebburn Community Fire Station which was built in 1965.

Esh Construction will start work in the new year.

Pre-construction director Chris Hale, said: “This is a really exciting project to be involved with, not least due to its significance within the local area as a development which demonstrates the continued commitment of TWFRS to improving services and safety for the community, but also as a pioneering scheme which can lead the way for future sustainable blue light buildings.”

Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service is the lead client for the project. Chief fire officer Chris Lowther said: “The Hebburn tri-station is a landmark building for Tyne & Wear as it symbolises the bringing together of three of the region’s emergency service organisations under one roof.

“The exemplar eco project will be a major asset for the residents and community of Hebburn, Jarrow and beyond. Over the coming months we look forward to working closely with Esh Construction to create a building that everyone can be proud of and will help to keep people safe from harm for generations to come.”

The contract was procured via the North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO).

Esh will work with Sunderland City Council’s capital projects team, construction consultant Todd Milburn and mechanical & electrical consultant Desco.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk