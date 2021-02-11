Esh rewards Sigmat with second project

Sigmat's previous job with Esh, Steenberg’s Yard in Newcastle’s Ouseburn Valley

As previously reported, Esh Construction’s has a £10m contract to turn an old nuclear bunker site in the centre of Hexham into a Travelodge hotel and a Lidl supermarket. The developer is Union Property.

Yorkshire-based LGSF specialist Sigmat has been appointed by Esh to deliver the hotel structure.

This is the second project Sigmat has worked on with Esh in just under a year. They recently completed an apartment building of 28 flats in a residential development known as Steenberg’s Yard, in Newcastle’s Ouseburn Valley.

On the back of its performance on the Steenberg’s Yard project, Sigmat landed the new contract to deliver a four-storey hotel facility on 5.5-acre site in Hexham.

With a planned programme of just nine weeks on site, the detailed build schedule includes all external walls with sheathing board, internal walls with lightweight cross bracing, minimal hot rolled structural steel, Sigmat’s proprietory trapezoidal decking ‘SigDeck’, CP board stairs and a concrete slab, as well as providing the craneage of 80 plasterboard packs and 57 bathroom pods.

Sigmat’s work on site is due to start in summer 2021 with the overall project expected to complete in April 2022.

Sigmat pre-contracts director Ryan Simmonds said: “We are delighted to build on our relationship with the team at Esh Construction with this latest award. The scheme is a great addition to our commercial build portfolio and we look forward to bringing our expertise to this exciting project.”

Brian Joyce, construction director at Esh, said: “We have developed a positive working relationship with Sigmat through the recent development of Steenberg’s Yard in Newcastle and we look forward to working with the LGSF specialist again on the Travelodge development at Hexham Bunker.”

