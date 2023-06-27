Esh-Stantec JV upgrades Kelloe treatment works

Kelloe wastewater treatment works is being improved

The upgrade at Northumbrian Water’s wastewater treatment works in Kelloe is designed to improve water quality in Coxhoe Beck, as well as other watercourses downstream.

Procured via Northumbrian Water’s Runway 3 Capital Construction Works Framework, the project includes the installation of an Aquazone chemical dosing delivery system, above ground stainless steel humus settlement tanks, a tertiary treatment plant, and a rising main delivering effluent from the existing biological filters to the new humus tanks.

A package plant will be used within the new tertiary treatment plant. This will include a Denora nitrifying submerged aeration filter and a Eliquo Hydrok Mecana pile cloth media filter.

Refurbishment and upgrade works will be delivered to the existing pyramidal flow primary settlement tank, the radial flow primary settlement tank, the existing interstage pumping station, and final effluent returns pumping station. The current humus settlement tanks and tertiary treatment plant will be decommissioned.

Esh-Stantec is a joint venture formed in 2015 by north of England contractor Esh Construction and engineering services firm Stantec to deliver capital schemes through Northumbrian Water’s water and wastewater infrastructure framework.

Esh-Stantec divisional director David Pratt said: “The project marks the first secured by Esh-Stantec via Runway 3, a framework which will help maintain and improve the water and wastewater treatment and network assets across Northumbrian Water’s operating areas.”

Scott Jackson, regional director of Stantec UK & Ireland, added: “What a fantastic start to our work on Northumbrian Water’s Runway 3 framework. We are passionate about using cutting-edge design thinking to help our clients provide real benefits for communities and this project ensures we do just that, while improving the water quality entering our watercourses. Our designs will also support our Northumbrian Water in improving levels of performance and efficiency, and we look forward to making the most of our expertise as this project progresses.”

Preliminary work started in October 2022 to stabilise the ground via probe drilling and grouting. Since then, underground interconnecting pipework has been installed along with enabling and excavation works to pave the way for the new tertiary treatment plant, humus tanks and rising main.

The project is scheduled to be completed in late spring 2024.

