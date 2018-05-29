Essex hire firm invests in Kubotas

Kubota KX080-4a being delivered

The machines, supplied by independent Kubota dealer Hosplant Sales, means that the Essex plant hire business now has a Kubota fleet of more than 60 machines.

Michael Colmer Plant Hire’s latest order spans the range from the micro Kubota U10 up to the eight-tonne KX080-4a.

Michael Colmer said: “The high spec machines come with a host of features that enhance performance even further, like thumb-operated switches on the joysticks for quick and easy proportional flow control for Aux 1 and Aux 2, Auto shift for smoother operation when dozing and turning, and factory fitted tie down points to increase safety during transportation.

“We also include options like reversing cameras and hydraulic hitches as standard on some machines too. Hydraulic hitches are a massive advantage for operators on a house building site for instance to comply with regulations that some sites have and also to save time and the effort of having to get out of the cab each time to change attachments.”

Gary Mold, partner at Hosplant Sales, said: “Michael Colmer Plant Hire is a business that is going from strength to strength in the construction market. This latest order, the biggest in the firm’s history, is testament to the quality of the service it provides.”