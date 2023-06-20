Essex makes plans for Ringway Jacobs successor

The council wants to tell contractors about its plans for highway maintenance after expiry of its current 15-year contract with Ringway Jacobs, and to heard from them what new technologies and innovations they might have to offer.

The current highways contract in Essex, between the council and Ringway Jacobs, comes to an end in March 2027. The council is looking at what service will be required from April 2027 to maintain and improve its network of 5,000 miles of highway, 4,000 miles of footway and more than a quarter of a million streetlights.

The first event will be held on Wednesday 5th July in Chelmsford, where the highways industry is invited to attend in-person or online to learn more about working with the council, its ambitions and commitments.

Those interested in finding out more are invited to sign up at www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/017107-2023 by noon Thursday 22nd June 2023.

