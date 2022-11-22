European construction growth will flatline by 2024

Economic data gathered by Euroconstruct, a pan-European research group, points to a difficult two years for construction across Europe, with growth forecasts dropping to 0.2% in 2023 and a flat 0% in 2024 compared to 2% previously.

Despite a more positive 2022, with 3.0% growth expected, construction output is likely to be weaker than previously thought, with no recovery expected until 2025, said Euroconstruct.

The figures were revealed at Euroconstruct’s 94th economic forecast event in London, where researchers from data specialists Experian and Barbour ABI shared their latest findings.

Experian UK chief economist, Mohammed Chaudhri said:

“During the past six months, there have been enormous changes in Europe that have impacted the economic operating environment of construction.

“The Ukraine war and the manifold impacts and uncertainties it induces, rising interest rates, the tightening of the financial market, and the ongoing problems with construction material availability and costs are all playing a significant part.

“Euroconstruct’s November forecast found that nearly all factors which affect construction demand are negative, including the economy, consumer prices, interest rates and consumer confidence. It looks like it could be a rough period of adjustment for the industry, before a return to growth in 2024.”

Much of the negative outlook emanates from the residential new-build and refurbishment sectors. The era of low interest rates led to a boom in new-build housing across Europe but the situation has changed substantially in the past six months, according to the research.

Housing sales have slowed down, consumer confidence has dropped and there is now oversupply in many countries.

The result is that the growth outlook for next year’s new residential construction has turned negative, dropping by 3.4% from the previous forecast.

Italy is the best performer in Europe, with a growth level of 12.1%, driven in part by EU subsidies.

The UK, currently one of the worst-performing economies in Europe, faces a negative construction output growth cycle in 2023 (-0.4%) alongside Germany, which faces negative or zero growth all the way up to 2025 (-0.4%).

Construction will also contract in contract in eight countries, the most in Sweden and Finland, according to Euroconstruct. In both of these countries, construction output has been high, so the decline partially marks a return to a more normal construction volume.

