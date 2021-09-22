EWR brings in Arcadis

The EWR catchment (click on image to enlarge)

East West Rail Company (EWR), the body established by government to develop an Oxford-Cambridge railway link, has brought in Arcadis to help develop the business case, validate tender prices and manage expenditure.

As commercial partner, Arcadis will work on the business case and the application for a development consent order to build the next stage of the rail link. This includes commercial management and cost planning, as well as procuring and administering contracts. Arcadis will work with quantity surveyor Rider Levett Bucknall and management consultant KPMG.

Arcadis partner Matt Kitching, who leads for the firm on the account, said: “As we work with the East West Rail Company to help improve journeys across the region, our role will focus on defining and improving the value that a new direct rail connection can bring. From faster journey times to lower transport costs and the easing of pressures on local roads, the new rail connection will be key to creating positive, long term industry and social legacies.”

To get the job Arcadis had to commit to take on eight apprentices in its Cambridge office (targeted at under-represented groups) and get staff to volunteer 120 days of community service.

James Norman, corporate services director at East West Railway Company, said: “I’m delighted to have them on board.”

