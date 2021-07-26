Expansion for Warwick business park

One of the new units

Clowes is building a 26,000 sq ft unit for pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor Manx Healthcare and 19,000 sq ft unit as a speculative industrial/warehouse facility.

Main contractor is Benniman Construction.

Work is also nearing completion at Tournament Fields, by junction 15 of the M40, on the new European headquarters for New Zealand security specialist Gallagher

The local council is fully behind the expansion, with Warwick district councillor Moira-Ann Grainger saying “This development is proof of how modern facilities and a great location provide the right environment for companies wishing to relocate or expand in our area increasing job opportunities across a number of different skillsets and the general economic prosperity of the whole district.”



Breaking ground are Paul Shanley of Clowes Developments, Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger, Laurie Taylor from Manx Healthcare and agent Bill Wareing

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk