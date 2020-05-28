Façades specialist boasts of good lockdown

Pura Facades commercial director James Butler

Pura Facades, part of the Vivalda Group of companies, says that year-to-date sales have nearly doubled, compared to the same period last year, and it has secured £1.7m of business since lockdown began at the end of March. For a company who most recent accounts show annual turnover of less than £4m (for 2018), this is quite a haul.

Pura anticipates that it will increase its annual revenues to approximately £7.5m in 2020.

Pura supplies cladding products made of lightweight glass reinforced concrete (GRC), terracotta and stone.

New projects secured in the last few months include the recladding of Fulham Football Club’s Craven Cottage stadium, Birmingham’s Symphony Hall, Berkeley Group’s Clarendon Works in Wood Green, Ark Soane Academy in Acton, Stephenson House mixed use development in London and the University of Strathclyde.

Commercial director James Butler said: “In many ways, this lockdown period enabled us to focus on getting designs done and estimating completed. Unhindered by on-site operational issues, specifiers were able to focus their attention of pipeline projects – which have now come to fruition.

“In truth, this rise in orders is really down to the hard work of our team over the last few months and years, forging strong relationships with architects, designers and contractors – demonstrating the A1 safety credentials and competitive price of Pura’s lightweight GRC offer. During the post-Grenfell era, developers are keen to explore materials that provide first class non-flammable and aesthetic properties, while delivering on disciplined budgets. They are also looking for cladding partners who offer a complete service including design, engineering, on-site support and the full sub-grid to support the GRC panels themselves.”

