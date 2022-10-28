Farrans lands £100m Northumbrian Water work

In County Durham and Tees Valley, Farrans will be improving the underground network of water pipes, constructing a new 24km, 800mm diameter pipeline between Lartington Water Treatment Works and Shildon via Whorley Hill.

The pipeline will cross underneath the River Tees and Alwent Beck to a depth of 50 metres.

The second project is in Suffolk, – where Northumbrian Water operates as Essex & Suffolk Water. Here, Farrans will design, supply and install a new bores treatment stream at Barsham water treatment works (WTW), including an interstage pumping station, a contact tank for the existing river works flow, a 20 million litre storage reservoir and a high-lift pumping station for the combined flows. This project is designed to provide a process plant capable of treating the full licence of the main abstraction bores and the emergency chalk bore.

Both projects are expected to complete in 2025.

Farrans Construction regional director Neil Barnes said: “We are delighted to have signed contracts on two projects which will have an integral role in providing resilience in the water supply in England. Both projects utilise our in-house design capabilities and further cement our expertise in the water sector. We are currently on site with major water projects across the UK and Ireland with clients including Anglian Water, Affinity Water, Northern Ireland Water and Irish Water and we have an already established collaborative relationship and a successful history of delivery with Northumbrian Water.

“We are looking forward to growing our presence in the north of England having recently opened a new office in Leeds to support our work in this area.”

Northumbrian Water procurement manager John Murray said: “Farrans have demonstrated they align with our vision and values and we look forward to working collaboratively to deliver these projects while also focusing on the social value benefits for the communities in which we will be working. Investing in new pipelines and bringing a new bores treatment stream into operation helps ensure our network remains resilient and makes sure customers continue to receive the best from our essential services for decades to come.”

